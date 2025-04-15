Ross Hodge Announces the Signing of Troy Transfer Jackson Fields
Tuesday morning, West Virginia University men’s basketball head coach Ross Hodge announced the signing of Troy transfer forward Jackson Fields for the 2025-26 season.
“Jackson brings with him NCAA Tournament and championship experience,” Hodge said. “He is a versatile player who happens to be an incredible person. He also continues to improve which speaks to his character and work ethic.”
Fields averaged 7.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 72.1% from the free throw line. He had a career-high 21 points, including five 3-point field goals, against James Madison in the semifinals of the Sun Belt, eclipsing his 20-point outburst at Arkansas State in February. He notched a season-high 10 rebounds against South Alabama. Fields helped lead Troy to the Sun Belt championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance.
The Missouri City, Texas native average 6.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game as a sophomore. He had season highs of 13 points against Grambling State and 10 rebounds against Marshall. He led the team in blocks at 1.3 per game.
In his freshman season, Fields played in all 33 games and scored a season-high 10 points against Coastal Carolina and a season-best seven rebounds against Merrimack.
