Ross Hodge Bought DeVries’ Morgantown Home and Found WVU Gear Still Inside

The new Mountaineer head coach won't have to do much to dress up his new basement.

Schuyler Callihan

Ross Hodge is not only replacing Darian DeVries as the West Virginia men's head basketball coach, but he's also filling the void in his Morgantown home.

During a recent appearance on 3 Guys Before the Game, WVU play-by-play man Tony Caridi mentioned that Hodge bought DeVries' house.

“Yeah, incredible basement, and again, I know you guys have talked about it before - Coach DeVries’ wife…they did a lot to that property. They put a lot into it," Hodge said. "They put a lot of money, a lot of time. It was nice to be able to move in, and yeah, their basement was already as much as a team pro shop for West Virginia down there. They had stuff I didn’t even know you could get West Virginia emblems on, they had them on there. I know it was disappointing for a lot of fans that he was only here a year, but I certainly didn’t get the feeling, I mean, like I said, I bought his house. I know what they did and what they put into it.”

DeVries was a one-and-done in Morgantown, but Hodge made it pretty clear that hopping around and moving from place to place isn't something he's comfortable with. As long as he wins, it sounds like he'll be in that house for quite a while.

