College Hoops Insider Says Ross Hodge is a 'Serious Candidate' for the WVU Job
One can assume that within the next few days, West Virginia will have its new men's basketball coach. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Ross Hodge of North Texas is considered to be a "serious candidate" for the job. He did note that no deal between the two sides has been made as of Wednesday morning.
Hodge has been the head coach at North Texas for the past two seasons and currently has the Mean Green in the semifinals of the NIT. They await the winner of UC Irvine/UAB, whom they'll play on April 1st in Indianapolis.
The 44-year-old was the associate head coach under Grant McCasland for six years and played a big role in turning around the program. Hodge was elevated to the head coaching position once McCasland left to take the Texas Tech gig a year ago.
Since taking over as the lead man, Hodge has a record of 46-23 and a program-record 24 conference wins in two years.
