Same Story, Different Year as Hall of Fame Snubs Bob Huggins...Again

899 career victories - a mark that only five college basketball coaches have done and West Virginia's Bob Huggins is one of them. The other four (Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, Bob Knight, and Roy Williams) have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, Huggins is one win away from the 900-mark and wasn't even named a finalist for the Hall of Fame class of 2021. Not to mention, only two coaches have led two schools to at least 300 wins - Roy Williams and Huggins.

Year after year it seems like it could finally be the time for Huggins to get the call, but it continues to be the same result which is one that keeps Huggs on the outside looking in.

When you look at what he has done throughout the entirety of his coaching career, it's more than just impressive, it's remarkable. He has had success at every stop and the one thing that makes him completely different from the other four coaches listed above is that he's never been a national basketball power aka blueblood. Huggins doesn't get the five-star talent that those coaches get/got on a year-to-year basis. I mean, think of it this way, West Virginia's only active player in the NBA, Jevon Carter, did not hold a single Power Five offer aside from WVU. The underrecruited high schoolers and junior college transfers are the types of players Huggins gets.

If we're being honest, the Mountaineers should have no business being as good as they are. They're not a blueblood, they don't get the top recruits in the country, and certainly don't come anywhere close to having a top 25 recruiting class. Everything Huggins gets is earned.

It appears to be that the biggest gripe with Huggins is that he does not have a national championship to his name, which is believed to be one of the main reasons he has yet to be inducted (allegedly). However, there are several folks in the Hall of Fame who have accomplished far less than Huggins.

Lefty Driesell and Eddie Sutton, two legendary coaches, received the nod from the HoF and neither one won a national championship, so that cannot be something that should be held against Huggins. With that said, it just might take winning it all for Huggins to get in. Well, at least while he's still actively coaching because who knows what the criteria is that the voters are looking for.

