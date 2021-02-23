Score Predictions for No. 10 West Virginia vs TCU

The No. 10 West Virginia Mountaineers (15-6, 8-4) face the TCU Horned Frogs (11-9, 4-7) Tuesday night at 7:00 EST on ESPN2.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 81, TCU 74

On paper, this should be a game that the Mountaineers dominate from start to finish. Fortunately for TCU, the games aren't played on paper.

The Mountaineers pulled out an 84-82 win over Texas on Saturday after trailing by as many as 19 points in the 2nd half. This could be a situation where West Virginia plays down to the level of their opponent but comes out with the win. We've seen it many times this season from the Mountaineers and it wouldn't be all that surprising to see it happen again.

I'll take West Virginia but TCU will give them a little bit of a scare.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 77 TCU 70

TCU defended its homecourt in the last three meetings against the Mountaineers with an average margin of victory of 15.7 points. However, West Virginia is 5-3 all-time at TCU.

West Virginia is coming off one of their biggest wins of the season, defeating Texas in an 84-82 thriller on Saturday, while TCU beat Kansas State at home, 62-54.

TCU has two really good veterans in guard RJ Nembhard and center Kevin Samuel along with freshman guard Mike Miles.

In comparing the two teams, the Horned Frogs have no chance against the Mountaineers, but as mentioned, West Virginia has had their struggles in Ft. Worth, and they have played down to their competition this season. I suspect the Mountaineers will not play up to their potential and may only put one good half together but will pull out the win in the final minutes, 77-70.

