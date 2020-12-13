Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Score Predictions for No. 11 West Virginia vs No. 19 Richmond

The Mountaineer Maven staff predicts who wins this top 20 Sunday matchup
The No. 11 West Virginia Mountaineers (5-1) host the No. 19 Richmond Spiders (4-0) at 1:00 pm EST on ESPN.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 78, Richmond 75

I was not thrilled with the Mountaineers' last outing, particularly the first half vs North Texas. This is going to be a tough quick turnaround for Huggins' squad who only had about a day and a half to prepare. West Virginia should be able to dominate the boards in this one and should take advantage of their size inside with Culver and Tshiebwe. 

Sean McNeil found his stroke in the last game going for 15 points on 5/9 shooting and also going 2/3 from three-point range. Has he really ended his shooting slump or was it just a one game thing? The Mountaineers will need some offensive production out of him and fellow sharpshooter, Taz Sherman. I actually think Richmond will have a lead for most of this game but West Virginia's depth gets to the Spiders late.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 72 Richmond 65

This edition of the Richmond Spiders is making their case as the best team in program history. The Spiders are preseason favorites to win the Atlantic 10 Conference and have already knocked off perennial power Kentucky in the Bluegrass Showcase. 

This is a veteran Spider team that has five players averaging in double figures led by big man Grant Golden averaging 15.3 points per game.

There is a lot of motion in their offense and it will be another big test for the Mountaineer defense. 

Richmond generally plays man but better believe head coach Chris Mooney has something up his sleeve for the West Virginia bigs. 

Despite West Virginia playing poorly on Friday, I suspect they will come out with a little more focus and play with energy against a nationally ranked Richmond club. The Spiders keep it close but the Mountaineers control the second half. West Virginia wins 72-65.

