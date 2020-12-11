Score Predictions for No. 11 West Virginia vs North Texas

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 75, North Texas 63

From a scheduling standpoint, this favors North Texas. West Virginia has to turnaround and play No. 19 Richmond on Sunday, so they will want to remain as fresh as possible. For the Mean Green, this is a great opportunity to get a signature win on their resume and could catch the Mountaineers looking ahead a little to the Spiders.

With that said, I don't anticipate the Mountaineers losing, but if they do, I think the scheduling position plays a major factor. As they will with most teams, West Virginia will have a significant advantage on the glass, and for North Texas to win this game, they are going to have to shoot lights out from beyond the arc. While that is capable, I don't see them sustaining it for a full 40 minutes. Give me Mountaineers in a competitive non-conference battle.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 77, North Texas 64

West Virginia and North Texas will tipoff 28 hours after it was announced the two programs will meet inside the WVU Coliseum.

The Mean Green is the reigning Conference USA regular-season champions and returns three starters (Javion Hamlet, James Reese, Zachary Simmons) from last year's team that was poised to make its first NCAA Tournament since 2010.

The Mountaineers defense will be tested again. Although North Texas has lost its only two Power Five opponents, they are shooting 46.3% from the field but their strength is around the perimeter hitting 43.5% from three-point range.

Considering the game was scheduled the day before tipoff I expect a slow start to the game as both teams get a feel for one another but West Virginia will lean and use their depth to wear out the Mean Green. Mountaineers pull away 77-64.

