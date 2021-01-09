Score Predictions for No. 14 West Virginia vs No. 4 Texas

The No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers play host to the No. 4 Texas Longorns at 1:00 pm EST on ESPN.

Schuyler Callihan: Texas 77, West Virginia 73

Although I believe West Virginia can win this game, they're in a bit of a tough situation dealing with a couple of players battling the flu and two starters (Derek Culver, Sean McNeil) limping around with injuries.

Texas is the type of team that can wear you down throughout the course of a game and with West Virginia not at full strength, I see the Longhorns edging out the Mountaineers in the end.

Not to mention, Texas recently beat Kansas on the road by 25 points - they're pretty legit.

Christopher Hall: Texas 81 West Virginia 78

West Virginia is banged up heading into the game versus No. 4 Texas, most notably forward Derek Culver after a 22-point 19-rebound performance in the comeback win against Oklahoma State on Monday.

Texas is led by a trio of guards that average just over 13 points per game and are complimented by long athletic forwards that have Texas head coach Shaka Smart off to arguably his best start since taking over prior to the 2015-16 season, highlighted by a 25-point win at Kansas last week.

Along with Sean McNeil (toe) and Culver battling injuries, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins also expressed concern that two of his players have the flu and was unable to full.lracgices this week. However, he did say his guys would battle through it.

Yet, Texas is playing at the top of their game and with West Virginia still trying to find their way after the departure of Oscar Tshiebwe, I think Texas continues to stay hot and knock off the Mountaineers 81-78.

