Score Predictions for No. 17 West Virginia vs No. 23 Kansas

The No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers welcome in the No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks Saturday at 2:00 pm EST on CBS.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 77, Kansas 72

This is a big game for both teams as the Jayhawks have lost five of their last nine and West Virginia begins a brutal six-game stretch against six ranked teams.

Should Kansas lose this game, the Jayhawks will be in danger of dropping out of the top 25 and join fellow bluebloods North Carolina, Duke, and Kentucky in what has been a very weird college basketball season.

With this one being at home, I've got the Mountaineers collecting another win and moving to 6-3 in Big 12 Conference play. The last time these two got together the Mountaineers still had Oscar Tshiebwe who was struggling to produce quality minutes. Since his departure from the program, West Virginia has looked more efficient on the offensive end of the floor, especially from three-point land.

Speaking of three-pointers, Kansas hit 16 of them in the last matchup. I'm not expecting that to happen this afternoon. What I am expecting is better hustle to loose balls, long rebounds, and better defensive rotations.

Christopher Hall: Kansas 78 West Virginia 75

The Kansas Jayhawks have beaten the Mountaineers 9 out of the last 10 times with West Virginia's only win coming by a point during the 2018-19 season.

The Mountaineer defense has struggled to string together stops against some of the top teams in the conference late in games. Kansas has had the same struggles allowing an average of 10 more points on the road.

West Virginia's lack of defensive intensity helped Kansas to a season-high 16 three-pointers in the first meeting and West Virginia has not shown the ability to stop anybody as of late.

Although Kansas is 4-5 since the two programs have met, Kansas finds a way to win late 78-75.

