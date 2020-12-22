Score Predictions for No. 7 West Virginia at No. 3 Kansas

The No. 8 West Virginia Mountaineers travel to Lawrence, KS Tuesday night to take on the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks at 9:00 EST on ESPN2.

Schuyler Callihan: Kansas 73, West Virginia 68

West Virginia has been too inconsistent early in the season for me to trust them to beat a top-five team on the road. Will we get the West Virginia that shot the lights out vs. Richmond? Or will we get the West Virginia that struggled badly with Iowa State and for a half with North Texas?

The Mountaineers will have a bit of a size advantage, but if Kansas attacks the paint and gets those bigs into foul trouble early, it plays right into the type of game they want to play. The Jayhawks have veteran guards in Marcus Garrett and Ochai Agbaji, who have the ability to blow by any Mountaineer guard not named Miles McBride. If West Virginia can keep those two guys from finding their rhythm offensively, they have a chance to win.

All that being said, Kansas is just a better team right now, and I give them the slight edge, winning the game by five.

Christopher Hall: Kansas 71 West Virginia 70

West Virginia has yet to win inside "Phog" Allen Fieldhouse, and the Mountaineers are currently in a four-game skid against the Jayhawks with a record of 5-14 versus Kansas.

The Mountaineers have found ways to win this year despite playing down to their competition. However, West Virginia played like a national contender in the dismantling of No. 19 Richmond just a little over a week ago.

West Virginia has the size advantage underneath, but Kansas has athleticism at every position as the Jayhawks like to attack the basket.

The Mountaineers have struggled, at times, on the defensive end, and Kansas presents several problems in their ability to spread the floor. Guard Ochai Agbaji (Jr. 6’5”, 210-lbs) deadly from outside, hitting 47.7% from three-point range and leads the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game and 6-8 forward Jalen Wilson stretches the floor shooting 50.6% from the field and 37.5% from behind the arc and averaging 14.3 points per game.

I expect West Virginia to be up for the challenge of knocking off the Jayhawks. Still, I suspect Kansas will take advantage of the Mountaineers' over-aggressive defensive from the tip and build an early double-digit lead. Although I believe West Virginia will climb back into the game, Kansas holds on 71-70.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.