Score Predictions for No. 9 West Virginia vs Oklahoma

The No. 9 West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2) go on the road to take on the Oklahoma Sooners (5-2) at 4:00 pm EST on ESPN2.

Schuyler Callihan: Oklahoma 74, West Virginia 66

The score may look like Oklahoma had a firm grasp of this game, but I think it'll be close until the final minutes. The Sooners will knock down key free throws to create some separation and secure the win. I had West Virginia losing this game before Oscar Tshiebwe decided to leave the program, so my thinking on this one didn't change much.

For West Virginia to win this game, they're going to have to defend the perimeter (something they haven't done well) and knockdown jumpers consistently (also something they've struggled with). If Oklahoma gets hot early, things could get out of hand. As good as this West Virginia team is, they have not responded well to adversity, especially on the road. Much of this team was on the roster a year ago when road wins were hard to come by.

Sooners get the W and hand West Virginia their third loss of the season, second in Big 12 play.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 69 Oklahoma 65

West Virginia is taking on one of the better offenses within the Big 12 Conference in Oklahoma. The Sooners rank second in scoring at 82.7 points per game, with guard Austin Reaves (15.9 ppg) and stretch forward Brady Manek (14.6 ppg) averaging a combined 30.4 points per game.

The Mountaineers will be without sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe after leaving the team for undisclosed reasons, and freshman forward Isaiah Cottrell is out for the season after suffering a torn Achilles in the win over Northeastern on Tuesday. The absence of the two creates depth issues in the frontcourt, the strength of this West Virginia team coming into the season.

However, as West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins stated during media availability of Friday, it opens the door for other Mounainteers to step up.

Gabe Osabuohien immediately comes to mind to fill the void left by Tshiebwe and will be the glue that holds this team together with his hustle and toughness. It also frees up the lane for Emmitt Matthews Jr. to drive the lane and more minutes for redshirt freshman Jalen Bridges as he continues to get his feet wet.

I had this as a loss prior to Tshiebwe leaving the program, but after watching an angry Huggins holding back his frustrations and his desire to win during his press conference on Friday, if the team picks up that same energy, they will knock off the Sooners, and I believe they will. West Virginia grinds out their first Big 12 road of the season 69-65.

