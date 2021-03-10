Score Predictions for Opening Round of the Big 12 Conference Tournament

The Mountaineers won't be tipping off until tomorrow but since it's March Madness, why not predict some scores in the other games in the Big 12 Conference tournament?

Below are my predictions for tonight's matchups.

No. 7 Oklahoma 74, No. 10 Iowa State 66

The Sooners are clearly the better team and it's crazy to even think that a top 25 team has to play a play-in game in the opening round of a conference tournament. Well, welcome to the Big 12 in 2021.

Although I believe Oklahoma may lead this game wire to wire, don't be surprised to see the Cyclones stay within striking distance. They've been so close to winning several games including both matchups vs West Virginia and once against these very Sooners.

Rasir Bolton, who leads the Cyclones in scoring (15.4 ppg) will lead the way for Iowa State but in the end, it will the Oklahoma who will grab the W and move on to face No. 2 Kansas.

No. 9 Kansas State 67, No. 8 TCU 62

The Wildcats have played much better basketball of late and TCU has lost six of their last eight with their only two wins coming against Iowa State, who finished the year 0-17 in Big 12 play.

K-State won the most recent matchup with TCU 62-54 thanks to a solid defensive performance. The Horned Frogs shot just 31% from the field and 22% from beyond the three-point line. Not to mention, they also turned the ball over 14 times.

Neither of these teams has much of an offensive attack, so points will be limited in this one and I trust a Bruce Weber-led team more than I do a Jamie Dixon-led team. Give me the Wildcats tonight.

