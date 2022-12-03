Score Predictions for West Virginia at Xavier

Schuyler Callihan: Xavier 78, West Virginia 74

West Virginia struggled against Purdue big man Zach Edey, but the same can be said for just about anyone that goes up against the 7'4" beast. That was a different challenge for the Mountaineers compared to what they'll see tonight in Cincinnati. Xavier's bigs, Jack Nunge and Zach Freemantle, are difficult to guard because of their ability to stretch the floor and shoot the three-ball. Nunge is shooting 43.5% from deep, while Freemantle is connecting on threes at a 33% clip.

That's going to be the difference in this game -- the three-point shot. Xavier is shooting 43% from beyond the arc as a team and although WVU is certainly more than capable of matching shots, I juts don't know that they can do it for the entirety of the game.

Xavier overcomes a slow start and sneaks by the Mountaineers.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 78, Xavier 77

Xavier has shown toughness with narrow losses to Gonzaga and Duke in the PK85 Invitational, the same tournament West Virginia played in over Thanksgiving weekend. They wound up with one common opponent in Florida. West Virginia took care of the Gators handily, while Xavier had to eke out a win over them.

Like Huggins, Xavier head coach Sean Miller prides himself on rebounding, defense, and effort. So, I expect the Musketeers to match the Mountaineers in those three areas. Where the difference lies is West Virginia's backcourt with veteran guards Kedrian Johnson, Erik Stevenson, and Joe Toussaint, and Tre Mitchell's ability to score at all three levels.

West Virginia will pull out a close win in a hostile environment.

