Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Elon

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) open in-season tournament play Thursday night against the Elon (2-1) Phoenix in the 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. Tipoff is at approximately 9:30 and will be televised on ESPN2.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 81, Elon 66

All preseason long, head coach Bob Huggins stated his concerns with this team's ability to guard. So far, through two games, that doesn't appear to be a problem. West Virginia has forced 52 turnovers through just two games. Elon has a decent team, but they don't have the depth nor the offensive firepower to go shot for shot with the Mountaineers. I like the Mountaineers to cruise in the opening round of the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 87 Elon 75

West Virginia is seemingly coming together quicker than anticipated, especially on the defensive end of the floor with 28 steals in the first two games of the season. However, rebounding has been a concern, averaging a differential of -15.5, and they are still looking for a presence in the paint. They'll have their hands full with 6'10" center Sam Sherry, who is averaging 10 rebounds per game.

I fully expect this game to be a battle from the beginning. The Elon guards have some size, and it might prove difficult for West Virginia to drive the paint, but they will not be able to tame guards Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil along with forward Jalen Bridges.

Mountaineers pull away after the midway point in the second half with an 87-75 win.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.