Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Florida

The No. 11 West Virginia Mountaineers host the Florida Gators as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Saturday afternoon at 2:00 on ESPN.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 74, Florida 70

For whatever reason, West Virginia has had trouble with SEC teams over the years, and Florida has won the last two meetings, the only two with Bob Huggins at WVU. The Mountaineers lost by 10 at Madison Square Garden a couple of seasons ago and lost by 17 in Gainesville in 2016. This year, the Gators got off to a rough start in SEC play but have rebounded to win three straight. This is a much better team than their 9-4 record would indicate.

Derek Culver will have a tough challenge today underneath against Colin Castleton, who is averaging 12.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Since the Mountaineers returned to action after a two-week pause, Culver has not been the same player and has logged fewer minutes than usual. With this being a non-conference game, I wouldn't be surprised if we still don't see the best version of him.

Florida is shooting 47% from the field on the year, which means they take easy shots, get open looks, and make them. West Virginia has to force them into taking shots deep in the shot clock and make it an ugly game. It'll be a close game throughout, but I have the Mountaineers edging the Gators.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 83 Florida 77

The Florida Gators are coming into the game riding a three-game winning streak that began with a dominating win over, then sixth-ranked Tennessee. During that span, the Gators have shot 52.7% from the field, including 38.3% from three-point range.

Gator guards Tre Mann and Noah Locke have been deadly from the outside, shooting a combined 40.9% from three-point range. Mann leads the team in scoring (14.7 ppg), assists (3.9), and three-point percentage (41.5%), while Locke is averaging 10.7 ppg. Underneath, 6'11", 231-lb forward, Colin Castleton is shooting an efficient 63.6% from the field and averaging 12.8 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers have won back-to-back games that includes a one-point thriller over No. 10 Texas Tech on Monday night after having the previous three games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Deuce McBride is coming off a 19-point second half performance and made the game-winner with five seconds remaining in the game in the win over Texas Tech. Jordan McCabe's return to the starting lineup has increased his production, totaling 18 points and dishing seven assists in the last two games.

The Mountaineers defense has struggled throughout the season but, at times, have shown the ability to shut down their opponents. I expect West Virginia to slow down Florida enough while the offense continues to grow and pull away down the stretch 83-77.

