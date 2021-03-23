Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Georgia Tech

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 63, Georgia Tech 57

This game might be the first to 60 wins. The Yellow Jackets are going to want to control the tempo and pace of the game and limit possessions. West Virginia likes to operate at a much faster pace and likes to get out and run but has had issues turning the ball over as of late.

The matchup of the day will be between WVU's Esmery Martinez and GT's Lorela Cubaj. Martinez has been a double-double producing machine but will have her work cut out against Cubaj who averaged 12 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Georgia Tech's length is what makes them such a tough team to match up against and will be the Mountaineers' biggest issue in today's game. With that said, if they take care of the basketball and play sound defense, they should be able to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Lauren Withrow: West Virginia 65, Georgia Tech 61

Expect the Mountaineers to play full-throttle against the Yellow Jackets from tip-off, as WVU is fighting for its first trip to the Sweet 16 since 1992. Georgia Tech went 12-6 in an extremely competitive year for the ACC, which had eight teams make it to the NCAA Tournament this year—more than any other conference. The Yellow Jackets have experience competing against strong opponents, allowing them to head into Tuesday's matchup well-prepared to fight back against the Mountaineers.

This should be a low scoring contest, as the Yellow Jackets do a great job slowing down the game and average only 67.2 possessions per game in regulation, compared to West Virginia's 74.9. Georgia Tech plays a strong man defense, and with post-player Lorela Cubaj, who was named Co-Defensive Player of the Year for the ACC, the the Mountaineers will need to have controlled yet quick ball movement in order to score.

I predict that West Virginia's offense, particularly the trio of guard Kysre Gondrezick, forward Esmery Martinez and guard Kirsten Deans will have the offensive prowess to control the game. West Virginia wins 65-61 and advances to the Sweet 16.

