Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Iowa State

The No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers (11-5, 4-3) are on the road to face a struggling Iowa State Cyclone (2-9, 0-6) team Tuesday night at 7:00 EST on ESPN+.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 81, Iowa State 65

Road wins in the Big 12 are hard to come by but this is about as close as you can get to a sure win. The Cyclones have had a ton of trouble this season finding any consistency both on and off the floor. They've dealt with COVID-19 issues off the court and when they have played, well, it hasn't been pretty. Iowa State has lost five straight games and in those five games, they are losing by an average of 20.8 points per game.

One area they really struggle with is on the glass averaging just over 30 boards per game. WVU head coach Bob Huggins called his guys out following the loss to Florida about their effort and pride. So with that said, I'm expecting the Mountaineers to respond and be in full control of this game from start to finish.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 75 Iowa State 62

The West Virginia Mountaineers are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Florida Gators in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge while Iowa State got thumped by Mississippi State 95-56.

Like West Virginia, the Cyclones are trying to bounce back from COVID-19 related issues and are expected to have a full roster and may have Javan Johnson and Solomon for the first time in nearly a month against the Mountaineers. However, I don't anticipate either playing more than 25 minutes, despite averaging a combined 24.2 points per game.

Iowa State is at the bottom of the Big 12 Conference in nearly every statistical category. Meanwhile, West Virginia has become one of the better offenses in the league and is tied with the Baylor Bears in three-point percentage (42.3%) during conference play.

West Virginia is still fighting to get back to full strength since their postponements but has been able to go 2-1 since their return. It would not be surprising if West Virginia dominated this game. Still, I suspect the Mountaineers will allow a late rally to possibly close the gap within single digits before pulling back away. West Virginia rolls 75-62.

