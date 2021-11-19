Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Marquette

    The Mountaineer Maven staff makes their picks for tonight's game.
    The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) meet the Marquette Golden Eagles Thursday night in the semifinal of the Shriner's Children's Charleston Classic at 7:00 EST and will be televised on ESPN2.

    Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 79, Marquette 76

    Shaka Smart is taking over a very young but talented Marquette team. The Golden Eagles have six true freshmen and four redshirt freshmen, but two of them (Kam Jones & Justin Lewis) are in the top three on the team in points per game. Although West Virginia is the more experienced team, this won't be a cakewalk. Marquette beat No. 10 Illinois last week thanks to their defense forcing 26 turnovers.

    West Virginia is only coughing the ball up 12.6 times per game, but that has been against lesser competition. Smart's team has a history of getting after you with pressure and trapping at random times. So if West Virginia can keep the number of turnovers to under 15, I like their chances. 

    West Virginia wins a close one and advances to the championship game in the Charleston Classic.

    Christopher Hall: West Virginia 73 Marquette 67

    This game is undoubtedly the Mountaineers toughest challenge to date. Maryland transfer Darryl Morsell is having a breakout season, shooting 57.1% from three-point range and averaging 22.5 points per game, while redshirt freshman Justin Lewis averages 18.0 ppg and a team-leading 8.8 rebounds per game. 

    West Virginia has answers on the offensive end with leading scorer Taz Sherman (20.7 ppg), complimentary guard Sean McNeil (12.7) and forward Jalen Bridges (10.7). 

    Marquette pulled off the upset Monday night versus No. 10 Illinois 67-66 in a gritty effort, encompassing their head coach Shaka Smart. 

    I expect this game to be a battle, but I believe West Virginia has enough to on both ends of the floor to advance to the championship game. Mountaineers win 73-67.

    Basketball

