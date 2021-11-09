Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oakland

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 85, Oakland 72

Taz Sherman put on a show in the team's scrimmage against Akron a week ago and I expect he and his three-point buddy, Sean McNeil to have big nights in the Mountaineers' season opener. This will be a good test for West Virginia's defense going up against a scorer like Jalen Moore who averaged 17.9 points per game last season. Oakland likes to attack mismatches with isolation and that was a weakness for this Mountaineer team a year ago. Teams used the straight-line drive against WVU often and had success. This year's team isn't much better defensively, it at all. Oakland will give them a bit of a fight but will pull away in the end.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 94 Oakland 73

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is searching for consistency among his shooters Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil, Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cottrell. Sherman torched Akron for 29 points in the preseason exhibition vs. Akron but the rest of the team struggled score. Additionally, West Virginia is still struggling defensively and are still trying to fill the rebounding void left by Derek Culver.

Oakland will present some challenges for the Mountaineers, especially guard Jalen Moore who averaged 17.9 points per game a season ago. I suspect the Mountaineers will start off slow before pulling away in the second half. WVU wins comfortably 94-73.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.