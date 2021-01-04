Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma State

Stillwater, OK - The No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers (8-3, 1-2) face the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2, 1-2) at 9:00 pm on ESPN2.

Schuyler Callihan: Oklahoma State 73, West Virginia 70

West Virginia is 0-2 on the road this year and was miserable on the road last year in Big 12 play. I don't have any confidence in picking West Virginia in this spot, especially as they are still learning how to play with this new rotation without Oscar Tshiebwe.

Oklahoma State is a much better team than advertised and maybe one of the most improved teams in the Big 12. A big part of that has to do with freshman phenom Cade Cunningham who is averaging over 18 points per game and will most certainly be in the conversation as the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NBA Draft.

Last week, I stated that West Virginia will eventually be a better team without Tshiebwe because it will free up more room for Derek Culver and should help space the floor a little easier. I'm still sticking to that, I just think they will have an adjustment period to get through and they will be fine. The Cowboys upset No. 13 Texas Tech over the weekend and will be No. 14 West Virginia tonight.

Christopher Hall: Oklahoma State 68 West Virginia 66

West Virginia lacks consistency and outside of two games (Gonzaga/L, Richmond/W), the Mountaineers have failed to put complete games together with the most recent loss coming Saturday to the Oklahoma Sooners 75-71 after trailing by 18 at the half.

The Mountaineers are transitioning after losing sophomore starting forward Oscar Tshiebwe late last week to more of a perimeter-oriented squad with Jalen Bridges taking over for the departed Tshiebwe and he delivered with 19 points and hitting 5-6 from the arc.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma State Cowboys possibly have the top 2021 NBA prospect in Cade Cunningham and are coming off a 82-77 overtime win at Texas Tech.

West Virginia is 0-2 in Big 12 Conference road games this year and went 2-7 last year after going winless during the 2018-19 season. The Mountaineers battle but come up short, 68-66.

