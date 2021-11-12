Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Pitt

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 71, Pitt 65

It wasn't pretty, but West Virginia found a way to win the season opener against Oakland. The Mountaineers struggled to make shots, rebound the ball, and defend straight-line drives. In this game, rebounding could be an issue for WVU going up against John Hughley, who's a rebounding machine. Hughley will also give WVU problems in the paint on both ends of the floor. He notched 27 points and 10 rebounds in Pitt's season opener. I don't see West Virginia running away with this one, but they'll make enough shots in the 2nd half to win the game. West Virginia in a tight one.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 84 Pitt 73

West Virginia outlasted the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 60-53 Tuesday night, while Pitt lost its season home opener to the Citadel 78-63. The Panthers are a young talented group that may take a while to find their stride, but I suspect they will up their level of play for the Backyard Brawl in front of a sold-out WVU Coliseum.

West Virginia is the more veteran team between the two, but after plugging in transfers in the offseason, the Mountaineers will need time to gel. Nonetheless, this group seems excited to play in front of a sellout home crowd.

I expect Sean McNeil to have a bigger night than he did on Tuesday. The senior appeared passive, but in big moments, he has not been afraid to pull the trigger and seems to understand the magnitude of the Backyard Brawl. And, now that this group has a game under their belt, I believe there will be improvements, but not by a wide margin.

I also suspect if the offensive gets off to another sluggish start, Gabe Osabuohien will provide another spark for the Mountaineers. Regardless, the packed house in Morgantown and the offensive prowess of Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil will prove too much for Pitt. Mountaineers win 84-73.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly