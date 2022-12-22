Skip to main content

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Stony Brook

Our staff picks the final score of tonight's game.

The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-2) host the Stony Brook Seawolves Thursday evening at six o'clock with the action streaming on ESPN+. 

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 91, Stony Brook 55

The final non-conference game right before Christmas can always have an uneasy feeling for coaches because you just don't know where your team's head is at. Fortunately for the Mountaineers, they get a Stony Brook team who has struggled to do much of anything all season long. Two of their four wins have been against Division-II opponents, while their other two came against Sacred Heart and Army. 

The Seawolves really struggle on the offensive end, shooting just 41% from the field, 32% from three, and 70% from the free-throw line. Poor Stony Brook just has no chance in this one to even remain competitive. Mountaineers win big.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 89 Stony Brook 64

Stony Brook is 4-8 on the season but two of those wins have come in the last three outings, including a win over Army on Sunday. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stony Brook senior guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore (6’3”, 186-lbs) is scoring a team high 14.8 points per game while senior forward Frankie Policelli (6’7”, 215-lbs) is averaging 12.0 ppg to go with his team-leading 9.8 rebounds per game. 

If West Virginia is not careful, they can find themselves on the losing end of this matchup. However, the four Mountaineers averaging double figures are transfer in their final year are determined to finish strong.

The Mountaineers head into the Holidays with a lopsided 89-64 victory. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

USATSI_16695004_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

Florida State LB Transfer Amari Gainer Announces Decision Date

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 12.26.34 PM
Recruiting

OFFICIAL: S Aden Nelson Signs with West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_6574
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Stony Brook

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_7042
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Stony Brook

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_6888
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Stony Brook

By Schuyler Callihan
Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Geno Smith Selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl

By Christopher Hall
Neal Brown 2022 Early Signing Period Indivual Players
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Breaks Down the 2023 Recruiting Class

By Christopher Hall
Fitness Channel Youtube Thumbnail (2)
Recruiting

Mountaineers Now National Signing Day Show - 2023

By Schuyler Callihan