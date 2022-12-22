Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Stony Brook

The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-2) host the Stony Brook Seawolves Thursday evening at six o'clock with the action streaming on ESPN+.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 91, Stony Brook 55

The final non-conference game right before Christmas can always have an uneasy feeling for coaches because you just don't know where your team's head is at. Fortunately for the Mountaineers, they get a Stony Brook team who has struggled to do much of anything all season long. Two of their four wins have been against Division-II opponents, while their other two came against Sacred Heart and Army.

The Seawolves really struggle on the offensive end, shooting just 41% from the field, 32% from three, and 70% from the free-throw line. Poor Stony Brook just has no chance in this one to even remain competitive. Mountaineers win big.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 89 Stony Brook 64

Stony Brook is 4-8 on the season but two of those wins have come in the last three outings, including a win over Army on Sunday.

Stony Brook senior guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore (6’3”, 186-lbs) is scoring a team high 14.8 points per game while senior forward Frankie Policelli (6’7”, 215-lbs) is averaging 12.0 ppg to go with his team-leading 9.8 rebounds per game.

If West Virginia is not careful, they can find themselves on the losing end of this matchup. However, the four Mountaineers averaging double figures are transfer in their final year are determined to finish strong.

The Mountaineers head into the Holidays with a lopsided 89-64 victory.

