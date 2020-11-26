Score Predictions for West Virginia vs VCU

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 76, VCU 68

The Jackrabbits of South Dakota State hung tough with the Mountaineers but don't be fooled, that's a mid-major team that is expected to win their conference and make the NCAA Tournament.

VCU was trailing to Utah State by seven before ripping of an incredible 18-0 that was fueled off of causing turnovers. The Rams like to pressure teams full court and will do it for the full 40 minutes. They forced 18 Utah State turnovers last night and could be a bit of a problem for West Virginia's guards who threw the ball around a lot a year ago. The Mountaineers only had three turnovers in their opening round win vs South Dakota State but as Taz Sherman alluded to, they played more of a pack line defense and didn't really try to take away anything. This will be a huge challenge for the Mountaineers, expect this one to be a close contest throughout the entire 40 minutes.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 83, VCU 62

The Mountaineers had to deal with a pretty savvy South Dakota State team that is the preseason favorite to win the Summit League. Tonight, they'll face a more inexperienced team that is only returning one starter from last year's squad. I think West Virginia will shake off some of their rust in today's action and pull away with a big win in the 2nd half.

