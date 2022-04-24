Sean McNeil Chooses New School

On Sunday, former West Virginia guard Sean McNeil announced he will spend his final year of eligibility as an Ohio State Buckeye.

McNeil announced he was transferring from WVU in late March after three seasons donning the old Gold and Blue. The Union, KY native averaged 10.1 points per game during his Mountaineer career, including averaging 12.2 points in his last two seasons.

