Per Sean Manning of The Dominion Post, sophomore guard Sean McNeil will not play tonight (illness) vs Iowa State.

McNeil is averaging 5.0 points and 0.4 assists per game off the bench for the Mountaineers. Last week, Brandon Knapper missed the Texas Tech game due to an illness. It’s unknown if they have similar symptoms.

West Virginia and Iowa State are set to tip at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.