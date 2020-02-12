Sean McNeil’s Status for Kansas Game

Tonight a big test awaits the Mountaineers as they are set to host No. 3 Kansas at the WVU Coliseum.

The past couple of games West Virginia has been without guard Sean McNeil, who has been battling an illness.

Yesterday, head coach Bob Huggins said that he looks very weak and has lost some weight. This evening, McNeil was seen dressed and warming up for the game, but is listed as “probable” and possibly even doubtful.

If West Virginia wants to snag a win tonight over the Jayhawks, they may have to do so without McNeil.