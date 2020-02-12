MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Sean McNeil’s Status for Kansas Game

Schuyler Callihan

Tonight a big test awaits the Mountaineers as they are set to host No. 3 Kansas at the WVU Coliseum. 

The past couple of games West Virginia has been without guard Sean McNeil, who has been battling an illness. 

Yesterday, head coach Bob Huggins said that he looks very weak and has lost some weight. This evening, McNeil was seen dressed and warming up for the game, but is listed as “probable” and possibly even doubtful. 

If West Virginia wants to snag a win tonight over the Jayhawks, they may have to do so without McNeil. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Kansas

Chat with fellow Mountaineer fans throughout tonight's game!

Schuyler Callihan

by

ZA_Campbell

West Virginia Needs Home Court Magic to Continue Against Kansas

West Virginia looks to keep undefeated home streak alive versus hated Jayhawks

Zach Campbell

by

ZA_Campbell

LISTEN: West Virginia vs Kansas Preview & Predictions

Schuyler Callihan and Zach Campbell break down tonight's big matchup

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia Blows Double Digit Second Half Lead in Loss to Kansas State

The West Virginia women's basketball team dropped their third straight

Quinn Burkitt

by

M-townJoe

WVU Baseball Opening Day Lineup Projection

Five starters need replacing in the Mountaineer nine.

Daniel Woods

by

John Pentol

WVU Set to Host Two Big Recruits for Tonight’s Game vs Kansas

Big night for WVU basketball recruiting

Schuyler Callihan

How to Watch, Listen and Follow Along to West Virginia vs Kansas

Don't have ESPN+? We got you covered!

Schuyler Callihan

Coaching Candidate Profile: Dave Plungas

Husband of new WVU volleyball assistant could replace Al Pogue

Daniel Woods

No. 14 West Virginia Welcomes No. 3 Kansas to Morgantown

The Mountaineers are looking to remain in the Big 12 conversation with a win over Kansas

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Set For Toughest Week Yet

This week will be West Virginia toughest week of their schedule

John Pentol

by

M-townJoe