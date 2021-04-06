Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
See Where WVU Finished in the AP Top 25

The Mountaineers ended the year as one of the top teams in the country.
Despite falling to Syracuse in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament, the West Virginia Mountaineers check in at No. 13 in the final AP Top 25 Poll of the season.

West Virginia ended the year with a 19-10 record and 11-6 record in Big 12 play. 

