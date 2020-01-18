Seth Greenberg Vouches for Bob Huggins to be Elected to Hall of Fame

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is on the verge of passing legendary Kentucky head coach Adolph Rupp on the all-time wins list. With a win today, Huggins will be just one win behind, sitting at 875.

No one knows how much longer Huggins will coach, but if he sticks around for at least five more years, he could move up to third or fourth. Former UConn coach Jim Calhoun is back into coaching at the University of Saint Joseph, a Division III school.

The all-time winningest coaches list currently sits with Huggins checking in at 7th.

1. Mike Krzyzewski - 1,147

2. Jim Boeheim - 955

3. Bob Knight - 902

4. Jim Calhoun - 900

5. Roy Williams -879

6. Adolph Rupp - 876

7. Bob Huggins - 874

The 36th year head coach has been nominated for the basketball hall of fame multiple times but has yet to officially be elected.

Greenberg joins a long list of supporters for Huggins to be elected into the Hall of Fame. When will his time come? Let us know your thoughts below!