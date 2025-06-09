South Carolina Transfer Guard Morris Ugusuk Signs with West Virginia
Another player has been officially added to the 2025-26 West Virginia men's basketball roster. Monday afternoon, head coach Ross Hodge announced the signing of South Carolina transfer guard Morris Ugusuk (6'4", 170 lbs), who committed to the program on May 4th.
“Morris has been part of an NCAA Tournament and has great experience at the collegiate level,” Hodge said in a press release. “He is a great person and aligns with our vision of who we want to represent WVU and the state of West Virginia.”
Ugusuk spent two years with the Gamecocks, appearing in 62 games, making six starts (all coming this season). As a freshman, he averaged just 2.2 points per game, but saw just a tick over ten minutes a night. This past season, he had an increased role off the bench (22.3 mpg), posting 5.9 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 38% from the field and 40% from three-point range.
He reached double figures six times, all of which came against Power Four opponents. His best performance of the year came in a 66-63 loss to Vanderbilt, where he led the Gamecocks in scoring with 20 points on 6/8 shooting, including a 3/4 night from downtown.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Lands First Offensive Line Commit of 2026 Class
Flip Alert: West Virginia Lands Commitment from Defensive Back Simaj Hill'
WVU Baseball’s Season Ended Bitterly — But Omaha Feels Closer Than Ever
WVU’s Future Under Center? Jyron Hughley Drops First Look in Mountaineer Gear