Mountaineers Now

South Carolina Transfer Morris Ugusuk Guard Chooses West Virginia

The Mountaineers basketball program add its third guard to the roster

Christopher Hall

Feb 1, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Morris Ugusuk (15) passes around Texas A&M Aggies forward Pharrel Payne (21) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena.
Feb 1, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Morris Ugusuk (15) passes around Texas A&M Aggies forward Pharrel Payne (21) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The West Virginia University basketball coaching staff received a commitment South Carolina transfer guard Morris Ugusuk.

Ugusuk averaged 5.9 points per game, shooting 38.4% from the field, including 40.7% from three-point range, and averaged 1.4 rebounds per game last season as a sophomore. He put in a career-high 20 points against Vanderbilt where he was 6-8 from the field and 3-4 from behind the arc to eclipse his 18-point outburst versus Indiana.

In his first season with the Gamecocks, he produced a season-best 11 points against Florida A&M in the nonconference finale, then went for 10 points against SEC foe Mizzou. ‘

The Helsinki, Finland native has two years of eligibility remaining.

Ugusuk becomes the eighth transfer to commit to the basketball program.

2025-26 Men’s Basketball Roster

G Morris Ugusuk

G Jasper Floyd

G Honor Huff

F Treysen Eaglestaff

F Jackson Fields

F Brenen Lorient

F DJ Thomas

C Harlan Obioha

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

No. 16 West Virginia Drops Game 1 to Texas Tech

No. 16 West Virginia Bounces Back Against Texas Tech and Evens Series

West Virginia in Battle with Heated Rivals for 1,300-Yard Rusher

Updated WVU Football Running Back Depth Chart with Jaylan Knighton & Kannon Katzer

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Basketball