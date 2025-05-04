South Carolina Transfer Morris Ugusuk Guard Chooses West Virginia
The West Virginia University basketball coaching staff received a commitment South Carolina transfer guard Morris Ugusuk.
Ugusuk averaged 5.9 points per game, shooting 38.4% from the field, including 40.7% from three-point range, and averaged 1.4 rebounds per game last season as a sophomore. He put in a career-high 20 points against Vanderbilt where he was 6-8 from the field and 3-4 from behind the arc to eclipse his 18-point outburst versus Indiana.
In his first season with the Gamecocks, he produced a season-best 11 points against Florida A&M in the nonconference finale, then went for 10 points against SEC foe Mizzou. ‘
The Helsinki, Finland native has two years of eligibility remaining.
Ugusuk becomes the eighth transfer to commit to the basketball program.
2025-26 Men’s Basketball Roster
G Morris Ugusuk
G Jasper Floyd
G Honor Huff
F Treysen Eaglestaff
F Jackson Fields
F Brenen Lorient
F DJ Thomas
C Harlan Obioha
