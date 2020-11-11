Sports Illustrated Releases Preseason Big 12 Basketball Rankings

Bob Huggins and the No. 15 West Virginia Mountaineers men's basketball team will get the 2020-21 season underway exactly two weeks from today as they begin their quest for a Big 12 championship and more.

The Mountaineers are viewed by many as a team that could be well in position to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament if all goes right. As far as the regular season? They're going to be scrapping alongside Baylor, Kansas, and Texas Tech for the Big 12 crown. Recently, Sports Illustrated's Michael Shapiro pegged West Virginia No. 2 in the SI Big 12 preseason rankings. Interestingly enough, the only team they sit behind isn't Kansas. It's Baylor.

The Baylor Bears will be one of the most experienced teams in the country this season and return pretty much everybody from last year's team that went 26-4 (15-3) and finished 2nd in the Big 12 regular season standings. The Kansas Jayhawks are predicted third as they are having to replace big man Udoka Azubuike and leading score Devon Dotson. Bill Self always recruits well and will likely find replacements for those guys, but both West Virginia and Baylor have the advantage in terms of returning depth and experience.

FULL SI Big 12 Preseason Rankings

1. Baylor

2. West Virginia

3. Kansas

4. Texas Tech

5. Texas

6. Oklahoma State

7. Oklahoma

8. Iowa State

9. TCU

10. Kansas State

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.