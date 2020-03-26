Sports Illustrated Tournament Simulator: West Virginia Stumbles Early

There have been many NCAA tournament simulations that have been put out over the last couple of weeks and recently, Sports Illustrated's very own Pat Forde released his projected field and winners.

Forde gave West Virginia a No. 5 seed playing No. 12 Liberty in the South Region. Unfortunately for Mountaineer fans, that's where the road ends as Forde believes the Flames get the best of West Virginia to advance to the second round. Liberty (30-4) is a pretty solid team and would not be an easy first round matchup for anyone.

Although an upset by Liberty is possible, I think West Virginia would have been able to bully their way into the second round with their physicality underneath. Going by this projected field, I would have West Virginia's season come to an end with a loss to No. 4 Wisconsin in the second round. The Badgers can shoot the ball well and I'm not so sure that the Mountaineers would have been able to keep pace, especially when they go on multiple scoring droughts throughout the course of a game.

What do you think about Pat Forde's tournament prediction on the Mountaineers? Do you think he's right or do you think they avoid the upset? Tell us how far you believe they would have went based on this projected field in the comment section below!

