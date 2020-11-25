SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Sports Illustrated's Michael Shapiro Says WVU Will Win Big 12, Make Final Four

Schuyler Callihan

Some of the national writers at Sports Illustrated recently got together to make their projections for which schools will make this year's Final Four and who will come away with the 2020-21 national championship.

Michael Shapiro projected West Virginia to win the Big 12 Conference and make it into the Final Four alongside Baylor, Villanova, and Wisconsin.

"West Virginia will win the Big 12. Baylor may be a better bet to win the national title, but the Mountaineers’ dominant defense should wreak havoc throughout the year," Shapiro said. "Forward Oscar Tshiebwe should compete for All-Big 12 honors in his sophomore season. Derek Culver could lead the conference in blocked shots. If Bob Huggins can find enough scoring punch from his backcourt, West Virginia may very well enter March Madness as a top-three seed."

The Mountaineers were picked to finish third in the Big 12 Conference preseason poll and are currently a No. 3 seed in ESPN's bracketology by Joe Lunardi. This team has all the pieces to make a special run, now they just have to go put it all out on the floor.

West Virginia and South Dakota State are set to tipoff at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2 in the opening round of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, SD.

