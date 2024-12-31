Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Kansas
West Virginia will tip off Big 12 Conference play Tuesday afternoon at Phog Allen Fieldhouse against the seventh-ranked Kansas Jayhawks.
Here are my picks for today's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Star ratings (Strength of prediction):
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: Kansas -12.5
1-star play on Kansas (-12.5): This spread seems to be in about the right spot, so I'm not putting much of a play on the side in this one. West Virginia has some big question marks concerning the statuses of Tucker DeVries and Amani Hansberry. If they were healthy, I actually believe the Mountaineers could win this game. Add on the fact that their flight to Kansas was delayed several hours due to mechanical issues, yeah, it's going to be an uphill battle for Darian DeVries' squad.
Over/Under: 142.5
1-star play on the under: Again, with the unknowns of West Virginia's starting lineup, it's hard to gauge how this one will go. But with the aforementioned travel issues combined with playing in a tough environment for the Big 12 opener, I'd have to think this is going to be an offensive struggle for the Mountaineers. Plus, if they are without DeVries and Hansberry, they know they're going to have to muddy this game up or they'll stand no chance. They can't afford to get into an up-and-down game with the Jayhawks. At least not today.
Record this season:
ATS: 5-6 (45%)
O/U: 6-5 (54%)
Overall: 11-11 (50%)
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
