Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Kansas State

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Kansas State -1

3-star play on Kansas State covering: I do believe West Virginia is the better team, but this one seems like a flat spot for the Mountaineers. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is back in the lineup after missing the past two games with a knee injury. Is he going to be 100? We'll see. WVU struggles to shoot the ball in the first half and it will put them in the hole early on. Kansas State covers.

Over/Under: 142

2-star play on the over: I can't believe I'm going with the under here, but all of the signs point to it. In Kansas State's three games against Power Five opponents, the totals have landed at 117, 120, and 127. In West Virginia's three versus P5 teams? 137, 148, and 139. Kansas State hasn't played in 10 days, WVU in nine. It's going to be a rusty outing for both teams as they try to get back into the swing of things.

My picks

ATS record: 8-4 (66%)

O/U record: 9-3 (75%)

Overall: 17-7 (70%)

