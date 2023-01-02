Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Oklahoma State

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Oklahoma State -3

4-star play on West Virginia covering: Bob Huggins has lost a lot of confidence in his team, but I think they respond tonight with an outright win over the Cowboys in Stillwater. Oklahoma State is also coming off a heartbreaking loss, maybe an even bigger one as they nearly pulled off the upset of Kansas. That one is going to linger for a while. I'll take the Mountaineers to cover and win. Sprinkle some on the West Virginia moneyline.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Over/Under: 139

1-star play on the under: Shocker, but Vegas is spot on with this total. I was hoping it would come in around 141 or higher but they have it one point higher than my projected total of 138. Considering WVU shot the ball poorly at the free-throw line just two days ago and shot just 22% from three-point range, I still like the under play. I'm just not as strong on it as I would have been if the total were a notch or two higher.

My picks

ATS record: 9-4 (69%)

O/U record: 9-4 (69%)

Overall: 18-8 (69%)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

Best Bets
Football

West Virginia Hires Wide Receivers Coach

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_7063
Basketball

Big 12 Basketball Standings, Weekly Schedule + Power Rankings

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19557879_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Oklahoma State

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19503693_168388579_lowres (2)
Basketball

New AP Top 25 Rankings Released

By Schuyler Callihan
West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint and forward Tre Mitchell.
Basketball

WVU Squares off Against Oklahoma State to Wrap up Road Trip

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19483648_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Oklahoma State

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19440630_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Oklahoma State

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19649287_168388579_lowres
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia at Oklahoma State

By Schuyler Callihan