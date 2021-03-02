Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Baylor

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Baylor -4

3-star play on West Virginia covering: The Bears are still trying to find their footing after a three-week COVID-19 pause. Should Baylor defeat West Virginia, it won't be by much. It's going to take some time for them to get their legs back and laying four points on the road against arguably the hottest team in the Big 12 seems like a tough ask. Give me the Mountaineers plus the points and while you're at it, sprinkle a little on the moneyline for West Virginia.

Over/Under: 149.5

1-star play on the over: My projection has this total at 150, so I don't have much of an opinion here as the number is right about where it should be. The over has been money in West Virginia games so far this season (15-8) with seven of the last nine games going up and over the total. Not to mention, the over has cashed in four of the last five meetings between these two. I'm not playing it, but if I did, it would be a very small lean toward the over.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.