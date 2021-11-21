Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Clemson
Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.
Star ratings:
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: West Virginia -3
2-star play on Clemson covering: West Virginia looked flat as could be in the 2nd half against Marquette. For this team to be a consistent winner, they're going to have to make shots at a high rate due to their inability to rebound. The Tigers are, in my opinion, a better team than Marquette. Sprinkle some on the Clemson money line while you're at it.
Over/Under: 137
4-star play on the over: A West Virginia total sitting at 137? Seems fairly low although Clemson doesn't score it as well. Anytime a total is in the 130s with this WVU team, I'll probably take the over unless the opponent is Baylor - someone who has a strong defense.
My picks
ATS record: 3-1 (75%)
O/U record: 3-1 (75%)
Overall: 6-2 (75%)
