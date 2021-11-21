Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Clemson

    Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?
    Author:

    Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: West Virginia -3

    2-star play on Clemson covering: West Virginia looked flat as could be in the 2nd half against Marquette. For this team to be a consistent winner, they're going to have to make shots at a high rate due to their inability to rebound. The Tigers are, in my opinion, a better team than Marquette. Sprinkle some on the Clemson money line while you're at it. 

    Read More

    Over/Under: 137

    4-star play on the over: A West Virginia total sitting at 137? Seems fairly low although Clemson doesn't score it as well. Anytime a total is in the 130s with this WVU team, I'll probably take the over unless the opponent is Baylor - someone who has a strong defense.

    My picks

    ATS record: 3-1 (75%)

    O/U record: 3-1 (75%)

    Overall: 6-2 (75%)

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17126235_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Clemson

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_17125901_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Clemson

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_17126854_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Clemson

    20 minutes ago
    Neal Brown Texas Postgame
    Football

    WATCH: Neal Brown Postgame Press Conference vs Texas

    41 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    Mountaineers Knock off Texas to Remain Bowl Eligible

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17197903_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Individual + Team Stats from WVU's Win Over Texas

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17198930_168388579_lowres
    Football

    WVU Keeps Bowl Hopes Alive with Win Over Texas

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17060722_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Texas

    23 hours ago