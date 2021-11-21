Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Clemson

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -3

2-star play on Clemson covering: West Virginia looked flat as could be in the 2nd half against Marquette. For this team to be a consistent winner, they're going to have to make shots at a high rate due to their inability to rebound. The Tigers are, in my opinion, a better team than Marquette. Sprinkle some on the Clemson money line while you're at it.

Over/Under: 137

4-star play on the over: A West Virginia total sitting at 137? Seems fairly low although Clemson doesn't score it as well. Anytime a total is in the 130s with this WVU team, I'll probably take the over unless the opponent is Baylor - someone who has a strong defense.

My picks

ATS record: 3-1 (75%)

O/U record: 3-1 (75%)

Overall: 6-2 (75%)

