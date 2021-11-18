Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Elon

    Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?
    Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: West Virginia -13.5

    1-star play on West Virginia covering: Elon has some guys that can score the ball, but I don't see them having much success against West Virginia, who has forced over 50 turnovers in the first two games of the season. It might take some time for the Mountaineers to find some rhythm offensively but if they continue to pressure the ball as they have been, they'll find ways to win games and win games by margin in spots like this. 

    Over/Under: 135

    2-star play on the over: I know playing on a neutral court can be challenging for both teams, but I think this total sits way too low. West Virginia has the ability to put up 80 in essentially every game they play. There's no way that Elon hangs around and makes this game a defensive struggle. I'll take the over. 

    My picks

    ATS record: 1-1 (50%)

    O/U record: 1-1 (50%)

    Overall: 2-2 (50%)

