Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Florida

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -5

1-star play on Florida covering: I don't have much of an opinion on this game period in terms of the spread and total just because I haven't watched much of the Gators this season. Florida has won the last two meetings against the Mountaineers and won both games by double-digits. I think West Virginia gets things to go their way this time in a close one, so I'll lean toward Florida covering the small spread.

Over/Under: 147.5

1-star play on the under: I'm back and forth on the total because I can see this being an ugly type of game which would lead to the under but I can also see both teams struggling defensively, getting over the total. Again, not a solid feeling on this one but I'll slightly lean toward the under. My projection has this one at 144.

