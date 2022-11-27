Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Florida

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Florida -1.5

1-star play on West Virginia covering: This is a complete toss up for me. If you're looking to bet this game, don't even bother with the side. Given that I must make a pick, I'll put a very small lean on the Mountaineers. If they can cut down on the turnovers, West Virginia should win the game.

Over/Under: 146.5

3-star play on the over: Florida can score it in a variety of ways and have several guys who can shoot the three-ball with efficiency. As a team, the Gators are shooting at a 36% clip from beyond the arc and as poorly as WVU has defended at times, I don't see how this game stays under. West Virginia is averaging 80.2 points per game and has three guys averaging double digits. Over is the only way to go here.

My picks

ATS record: 5-1 (83%)

O/U record: 4-2 (66%)

Overall: 9-3 (75%)

