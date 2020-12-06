SI.com
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Georgetown

Schuyler Callihan

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -10.5

2-star play on West Virginia covering: The Mountaineers are going to have a tremendous advantage underneath, thus should have a significant margin on the glass. Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe both found themselves in foul trouble in the last outing vs No. 1 Gonzaga and I'm sure they'll be more cognizant of that this time out and put together a dominating performance. I've got West Virginia covering this spread fairly easy. 

Over/Under: 146.5

3-star play on the under: To get to the over, I think you're going to need to have a strong offensive output from the Hoyas. I don't have enough confidence in that happening so I'm leaning to the under here with West Virginia taking a 77-64 win.

