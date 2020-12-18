Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Iowa State

The Mountaineers are coming into this one as big favorites
Author:
Publish date:

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -15.5

2-star play on Iowa State covering: The Mountaineers were red hot shooting from the field in their last outing vs Richmond. We haven't seen West Virginia shoot well in back-to-back games yet, so this is kind of a prove me wrong play. Couple that with this being the first Big 12 game for West Virginia, things aren't going to come easy. The Cyclones, although young, are going to give the Mountaineers all they can handle. Take Iowa State plus the points.

Over/Under: 146.5

1-star play on the under: My projected total has this game at 149. I'm not too confident in that mainly because I haven't got a good feel for the over/unders on Iowa State just yet. They're four games in and one of those games was a 28-point blowout loss to Iowa in which they gave up over 100 points. I'm going to lean over, but probably not going to play it.

