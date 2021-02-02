Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Iowa State

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -11.5

4-star play on West Virginia covering: I actually had this line at -11 but I believe West Virginia knows the brutal schedule that awaits and can't take gimme games for granted. Unless the Mountaineers come out flat, I don't anticipate this one being much of a game. The Cyclones kept it close in the first meeting but don't look too much into that. If West Virginia doesn't win this game comfortably, they're going to have major issues in the coming weeks.

Over/Under: 145.5

1-star play on the over: West Virginia's defense has been suspect all year long to the point where it feels like they will have to outscore teams to win games instead of relying on a good, solid defense. Iowa State allows 77 points per game so it's not like they're a stingy defense either. I have the total just a hair over 145.5, so I'd lean over but would not be a bet I'd place. Laying the 11.5 with West Virginia is the best bet between the side and total.

