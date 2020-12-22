Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Kansas

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Kansas -2.5

3-star play on Kansas covering: West Virginia has been unable to beat Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse since joining the Big 12 Conference. Although this might be Bob Huggins' best team since 2010, I don't think this group is quite ready to win big-time games on the road. I get the atmosphere won't be entirely the same, but the travel is. Since this is basically a pick em type of game, I'll take the Jayhawks -2.5. If the game is that close, West Virginia will foul and put them on the line.

Over/Under: 140.5

1-star play on the over: I'm projecting this game to be right near the 140 mark at 141. If anything, lean over in this one, but I don't see there being a strong play on either the over or the under. If anything, double up on Kansas against the spread.

