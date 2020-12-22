Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Kansas

The Mountaineers are viewed as slight underdogs against the Jayhawks.
Author:
Publish date:

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Kansas -2.5

3-star play on Kansas covering: West Virginia has been unable to beat Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse since joining the Big 12 Conference. Although this might be Bob Huggins' best team since 2010, I don't think this group is quite ready to win big-time games on the road. I get the atmosphere won't be entirely the same, but the travel is. Since this is basically a pick em type of game, I'll take the Jayhawks -2.5. If the game is that close, West Virginia will foul and put them on the line. 

Over/Under: 140.5

1-star play on the over: I'm projecting this game to be right near the 140 mark at 141. If anything, lean over in this one, but I don't see there being a strong play on either the over or the under. If anything, double up on Kansas against the spread.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_14032093_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Kansas

USATSI_14033191_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Kansas

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins
Basketball

Bob Huggins Nominated for Naismith Hall of Fame

USATSI_14031737_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Kansas

Football

WVU AD Shane Lyons Squashes Auburn Rumors

USATSI_14032379_168388579_lowres
Basketball

ESPN Bracketology Update - 12/22

USATSI_14032925_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Score Predictions for No. 7 West Virginia at No. 3 Kansas

Oct 3, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Tykee Smith (23) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass from Baylor Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer (5) during the second overtime at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Tykee Smith and Dante Stills Earn PFF All-American Honors

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Derek Culver (1) shoots while defended by Kansas Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike (35) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

No. 7 West Virginia Searching for Their First Win in Allen Fieldhouse