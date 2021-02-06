Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Kansas

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -2

2-star play on West Virginia covering: West Virginia has had a lot of success against the Jayhawks over the years in Morgantown and Kansas has not been playing well since these two last met. It's really hard to trust either one of these teams but I like the Mountaineers in this one. If Kansas doesn't hit 16 threes in the first matchup, who knows what happens. Lay the points with the small home favorite.

Over/Under: 141.5

3-star play on the over: WVU head coach Bob Huggins called this the worst defensive team he has ever had and it's hard to disagree with him. For this game to get up and over, all we would need is essentially both teams to hit at least 71. This game has the potential to fly over the total with the way each team can shoot the ball, especially from three. West Virginia is a streaky shooting team but since Oscar Tshiebwe has departed the program, they've been much more efficient from beyond the arc.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.