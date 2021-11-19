Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Marquette

    Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?
    Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: West Virginia -5

    1-star play on Marquette covering: This will be by far West Virginia's toughest test yet. I'm not sure how this group will respond, especially if things don't go their way early on. Head coach Bob Huggins was extremely upset with how his team played Thursday night despite beating Elon by nearly 20 points. Huggins cited a lack of movement on offense and poor rotations defensively. Marquette has the talent to compete in this one and could sneak out with a win. Sprinkle some on the money line and lean Marquette.

    Over/Under: 142.5

    4-star play on the over: It's going to take some time before the books catch up to how good this West Virginia team is on the offensive end. With a total in the low 140s, all you need to cash the over is for both teams to essentially hit the 70-point mark and that is more than possible. This is my strongest play of the year to this point. 

    My picks

    ATS record: 2-1 (66%)

    O/U record: 2-1 (66%)

    Overall: 4-2 (66%)

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Marquette

