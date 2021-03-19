Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Morehead State

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -13

1-star play on Morehead State covering: This line is about right where it should be but I have a small lean toward the Eagles covering the number. Freshman big man Johni Broome for Morehead State could give Derek Culver and Gabe Osabuohien some issues underneath while on the other end, West Virginia will face a pretty stiff defense. I don't necessarily see the Mountaineers ever being in danger of being upset in this one, but Morehead State isn't going to go away easy, they'll have to earn this win, and doing it by the big of a margin just doesn't seem likely.

Over/Under: 136

1-star play on the over: West Virginia is an over team and you couple that with a Morehead State team who can really shoot the ball and you've got yourself an over. The Eagles do play really good defense allowing just 63.4 points per game but that was against a much lower level of competition. They have yet to see guys this season who can score it the way Miles McBride, Taz Sherman, and Sean McNeil can. As for WVU's defense, well, it's been a problem all season long regardless of opponent. They may look much improved with a week since their last game but not enough to help keep this one under the total.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.