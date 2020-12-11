Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs North Texas

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -14.5

2-star play on North Texas covering: I'm off to a bit of a rough start picking against the spread in basketball and I'm not ashamed to admit it. Let's see if we can start a hot streak today.

Although the Mountaineers will likely come out as winners, I'm just not sure West Virginia can beat anyone decent by 15 or more right now. They are going to have to show vast improvement for me to believe it. Couple that with the fact that West Virginia will be playing Richmond on Sunday, this could be a bit of a look ahead for the Mountaineers. They would like to just get out of this game with a win and be able to be fresh come Sunday. Whereas North Texas is looking for a signature win to add to their resume. The Mean Green will keep it close, especially if they can make shots consistently.

Over/Under: 136.5

1-star play on the over: I have the total at 138, which is just 2.5 points over the number. In their last two games, North Texas has scored 54 and 64 against Arkansas and Mississippi State. You would think that that would make a case for the under, but I'm not putting any money on West Virginia's defense to keep us under the total here. With all that said, I'm not extremely confident in this, so this is one that I would just likely stay away from.

