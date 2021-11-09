Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oakland

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -17.5

1-star play on Oakland covering: The Grizzlies went 12-18 a year ago but put up a fight against some Power Five foes in non-conference play. They went to overtime at Michigan (lost by 10), hung around at Michigan State (lost by 18), and played Oklahoma State tough (lost by 13). The loss to Michigan State was much closer than the final score would indicate. Oakland returns five of the top seven players from last year's rotation including leading scorer, Jalen Moore. Meanwhile, Bob Huggins doesn't know who his top 8-10 guys are, something he admitted a couple of weeks back. With the Mountaineers having so many new faces, it's going to take a few games for Huggins to find the right blend of guys on the court together. It won't be a close game but 17.5 is too big of a number for me.

Over/Under: 152

2-star play on the over: WVU can score points in bunches and should be able to fill up the cup tonight against an Oakland team that struggled to hold teams under 80 a year ago. On the other hand, the Mountaineers are not a strong defensive team this year and Oakland has a handful of guys that can get buckets for them. This seems like a year where West Virginia is going to be an over team, so I'll lean with the over here in the season-opener.

